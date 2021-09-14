Bombardier Unveils Challenger 3500

Bombardier introduced the newest addition to its Challenger aircraft family with the official launch of the Challenger 3500 super midsize business jet on Tuesday. An updated version of the Challenger 350, the 3500 features an autothrottle system, reduced cabin altitude and redesigned interior. It will also offer voice control for cabin lighting, temperature and entertainment systems along with wireless chargers throughout the cabin.

“We are thrilled to launch a business jet that features all the best-selling elements of the Challenger platform – impressive performance, consistent reliability, exceptional smooth ride – while elevating the cabin experience for our customers,” said Bombardier CEO Éric Martel. “Building on the success of the unrivalled Global 7500 business jet cabin, the Challenger 3500 aircraft prioritizes what our customers value most: a truly exceptional cabin experience.”

The Challenger 3500 will have a top speed of Mach 0.83, range of 3,400 NM and maximum payload of 3,400 pounds. Powered by Honeywell HTF7350 turbofan engines, the jet can seat up to ten passengers and comes equipped with the Collins Pro Line 21 avionics suite. Bombardier is planning for the 3500 to enter service during the second half of 2022.