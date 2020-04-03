Dassault Halts Wilmington Operations

Dassault Aircraft Services announced on Friday that it is temporarily suspending operations at its facility in Wilmington, Delaware, after an employee tested positive for coronavirus. The company says it will be implementing furloughs but intends to keep enough staff “to ensure basic FBO, administrative, facility and security functions.” The halt is effective immediately.

“As we continue to monitor the latest updates and information concerning the global COVID-19 outbreak, the health and safety of our employees, customers and business partners remains our highest priority,” the company said in a statement. “Dassault Falcon Jet and Dassault Aircraft Services are following the latest guidance from local and state health officials as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).”

Dassault’s Wilmington center is part of the France-based company’s service center network for Falcon operators. In addition to an FBO, it includes a painting facility, full-service engine shop and structural and composite repair centers along with offering AOG services. According to the company, it expects to resume operations in Wilmington on April 20.