Embraer Delivers 600th Phenom 300

Embraer announced on Friday that it has delivered its 600th Phenom 300 series business jet. The aircraft went to Fayetteville, Arkansas-based Superior Capital Holdings for use supporting the company’s business operations throughout the U.S. According to Embraer, the Phenom 300 fleet has logged more than 1.2 million flight hours since the model’s launch in 2005.

“We are honored to reach this milestone as the popularity and continued success of the Phenom 300 series is a direct reflection of our commitment to providing the ultimate customer experience in business aviation,” said Embraer Executive Jets CEO Michael Amalfitano. “This best-in-class aircraft continues to outperform in the light jet segment with its speed, range, comfort, and technology solidifying the Phenom 300 series global leadership position in the industry.”

The latest edition of the Phenom 300, the 300E, has a range of 2,010 NM, top speed of Mach 0.80 and maximum operating altitude of 45,000 feet. It is powered by Pratt & Whitney Canada PW535E1 engines and equipped with the Garmin 3000-based Prodigy Touch Flight Deck. Originally introduced in October 2017, the latest 300E model features a runway overrun awareness and alerting system, predictive wind shear, emergency descent mode, performance and takeoff/landing data (PERF/TOLD) and FAA Datacom.