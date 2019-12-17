Embraer Flies First E175-E2

Embraer successfully completed the first flight of its E175-E2 passenger jet last week, beginning a flight test campaign that is expected to last approximately 24 months. Thursday’s test flight, which took place at Embraer’s Faria Lima complex in São Paulo, Brazil, lasted two hours and 18 minutes. The E175-E2 is the third member of the company’s updated E2 E-Jets family alongside the E190-E2 and the E195-E2.

“Today’s flight of the E175-E2 marks the completion of our vision to produce a family of new-generation commercial aircraft that bring unparalleled cost savings to our customers, exceptional comfort for their passengers, and fewer emissions for the planet,” said Embraer Commercial Aviation CEO John Slattery. “The E190-E2 and the E195-E2 are already stellar performers. The E175-E2 is just as impressive. We’re eager to get working on certification.”

Embraer says the Pratt & Whitney GTF PW1700G-powered E175-E2 will burn 16 percent less fuel and save up to 25 percent in maintenance costs per seat compared to the original E175. The aircraft will seat 80 passengers in two classes or up to 90 in a single class configuration. According to Embraer, 75 percent of the systems on the E2 version of the E175 are new. As previously reported by AVweb, the E190-E2 received type certificates from Brazil’s Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC), the FAA and EASA in February 2018 followed by the E195-E2 last April.