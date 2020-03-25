Embraer Puts Employees On Paid Leave

Brazil-based aircraft manufacturer Embraer announced on Sunday that it has put employees who cannot work remotely on paid leave until March 31 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The move currently covers only Embraer’s Brazil units excepting “some essential activities.” The company said it is evaluating its options for other countries in which it operates.

“Embraer’s top priority remains the health and safety of its employees, customers, and other collaborators,” the company said in a statement. “Over the next several days, company management will analyze the situation and, together with local government and union representatives, make the most adequate decision to protect its employees from the coronavirus contagion and, at the same time, protect its business, in a manner in which all parties will suffer the least impact possible.”

According to Embraer, further decisions will be announced by March 30. The company has facilities in the U.S., Europe and Asia. It employs more than 18,000 people worldwide.