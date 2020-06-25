Global 5500 Enters Service

Bombardier’s first Global 5500 business jet has officially entered service, according to a company announcement on Thursday. Along with the larger Global 6500, the 5500 received its Transport Canada type certification in September 2019 followed by its FAA type certificate last December. The aircraft was introduced at the 2018 European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) in Geneva, Switzerland.

“This spacious and efficient aircraft is the ultimate business tool, with the range and access to safely take our customers where they need to be,” said Bombardier Aviation President David Coleal. “The first Global 5500 aircraft delivery is of particular significance for our employees in Wichita, who recently took on the meticulous work of interior completions for the Global 5000 and Global 5500 aircraft.”

The Global 5500 has a top speed of Mach 0.90, range of 5,900 NM and maximum payload of 7,139 pounds. The 16-passenger aircraft is powered by Rolls-Royce Pearl 15 engines and equipped with Bombardier’s Rockwell Collins Pro Line Fusion-based Vision flight deck. The 5500 comes with a price tag of around $46 million.