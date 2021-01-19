Honda Opens New Production Facility

Honda Aircraft Company has officially begun operations at its newly opened wing production and service parts facility. The 83,100-square-foot building complex includes a main wing assembly hangar, warehouse for parts storage and distribution, paint booth and office space. According to the company, the additional space will significantly increase HondaJet wing assembly efficiency.

“Since entering the market five years ago, the HondaJet has received a tremendous response from customers,” said Honda Aircraft Company CEO Michimasa Fujino. “This facility will enable us to continue to provide our growing global customer base with the highest level of customer support.”

The new production facility is located at the company’s headquarters at the Piedmont Triad International Airport (GSO) in Greensboro, North Carolina. Construction on the $24.3 million building began in July 2019 and was completed in September 2020. Honda Aircraft Company reports that there are currently more than 170 HondaJet aircraft in operation with over 63,000 flight hours logged.