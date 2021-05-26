HondaJet Elite S Upgrade Introduced

Honda Aircraft Company unveiled an upgraded version of its HondaJet light business jet at a virtual launch event on Wednesday. The HondaJet Elite S will feature the addition of an aircraft communications, addressing and reporting system (ACARS), FAA DataComm and Com3 radio along with the newly introduced advanced steering augmentation system (ASAS). It also offers a 200-pound increase in maximum takeoff weight and additional 120 NM of range.

“Since its introduction in 2018, the HondaJet Elite has achieved the best performance in its class while also being the most efficient, and with the new Elite S, we take another step forward in expanding the aircraft’s capability,” said Honda Aircraft Company CEO Michimasa Fujino. “As a result of the innovation, design and engineering on the new Elite S, we are once again setting a new standard in business aviation.”

The HondaJet Elite S has a top cruise speed of 422 knots, 1,437 NM range and maximum cruise altitude of 43,000 feet. It is powered by GE Honda HF120 engines and comes equipped with the Garmin G3000-based HondaJet avionics suite. The original HondaJet model flew for the first time in 2003 and received its FAA type certificate in 2015.