PW812D Engine Earns FAA Approval

The FAA has officially signed off on Pratt & Whitney Canada’s PW812D engine, joining Transport Canada and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). The engine was designed to power the new Dassault Falcon 6X business jet, which is expected to enter service in mid-2023. Pratt & Whitney reports that the PW812D has currently undergone more than 6,100 hours of testing including over 1,150 hours in the air.

“We congratulate Pratt & Whitney Canada on achieving FAA certification for the PW812D engine,” said Dassault Aviation Chairman and CEO Eric Trappier. “Together, the PW812D engine and Falcon 6X aircraft are a winning combination, designed to set the bar in fuel efficiency, performance and comfort.”

A member of Pratt & Whitney’s PW800 family, the PW812D shares a common core with the company’s GTF engine. According to Pratt & Whitney, its PW800 engines offer “double-digit improvements in fuel burn, emissions and noise” compared to current-generation engines along with requiring around 40 percent less scheduled maintenance and 20 percent fewer inspections than other engines in their class. The company also noted that the PW800 engine family is capable of running on a 50 percent blend of Jet A and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).