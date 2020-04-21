Textron Celebrates CJ4’s First Decade

Textron Aviation celebrated the 10th anniversary of the first Cessna Citation CJ4 business jet delivery on Monday. During its decade of service, the aircraft has been used for missions including air ambulance, maritime patrol, search and rescue and aerial survey. The CJ4 flew for the first time on May 5, 2008, and received its FAA type certification in March 2010.

“With more than 320 CJ4s in service today, this network of operators is a part of the largest owner-operated light jet community in the world,” said Textron Aviation senior vice president of sales Rob Scholl. “Many of our Citation owners are using their aircraft in times of need, from providing hurricane relief to delivering urgent medical supplies, and we are proud to be standing by and ready to support them as they achieve these critical missions.”

The CJ4 has a maximum range of 2,165 NM, top cruise speed of 451 knots and useful load of 6,950 pounds. The Williams FJ44-4A-powered jet is equipped with the Collins Aerospace Pro Line 21 avionics suite. It can seat up to ten passengers.