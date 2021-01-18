Cadillac appears to be taking its current marketing slogan (“Rise Above”) literally as it jumps into the eVTOL market with a quadrotor. The automaker’s parent company General Motors unveiled a video for the Consumer Electronics Show featuring a prototype single-seat design with a novel two-level arrangement for the rotors. It will be badged with the company’s marquee brand and “is a glimpse of what autonomy and Cadillac luxury might be in the not-too-distant future” according to the commentary on the video.
A two-seater is also in the works and is part of the GM’s effort to “reimagine personal transportation.” The vehicle will fly at about 45 knots using a 90 kW motor to power the rotors. As mentioned, it will be an autonomous vehicle and the luxurious inside is optimized for the occupant to relax and enjoy the view. The video also shows the eVTOL being met at its destination by a driverless car.
I’m always rather put off by hyperbole – and there’s a lot of it here, eg: “choreographed for more intimate journeys”. I’m also reminded of a phrase used by an old salt: “When you see a bandwagon, it’s time to get off”.
Autonomous air vehicle and driverless car – if the skill-free users don’t have to do anything, before long they won’t have to think either. Which will undoubtedly make the tin gods happy. Better hurry that two-seater along, a servant will be required to draw the curtains in these 21st Century sedan chairs.
Once again, a promotional video for an eVTOL vehicle without showing anyone what these beasts will sound like. The impression they give is that just because there’s an “e” in the name, it will be silently whisking the wealthy and privileged over the mouth-breathing masses (myself included) like some magic carpet. These things will be louder than hell.