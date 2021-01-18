Cadillac appears to be taking its current marketing slogan (“Rise Above”) literally as it jumps into the eVTOL market with a quadrotor. The automaker’s parent company General Motors unveiled a video for the Consumer Electronics Show featuring a prototype single-seat design with a novel two-level arrangement for the rotors. It will be badged with the company’s marquee brand and “is a glimpse of what autonomy and Cadillac luxury might be in the not-too-distant future” according to the commentary on the video.

A two-seater is also in the works and is part of the GM’s effort to “reimagine personal transportation.” The vehicle will fly at about 45 knots using a 90 kW motor to power the rotors. As mentioned, it will be an autonomous vehicle and the luxurious inside is optimized for the occupant to relax and enjoy the view. The video also shows the eVTOL being met at its destination by a driverless car.