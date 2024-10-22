CAE Develops AR For Flight Training

Pilot training company CAE is developing an augmented reality system to supplement simulator training for pilots. The company has developed a system that is based on the Apple Vision Pro AR system. The high-fidelity imagery of aircraft flight decks allows trainees to manipulate all the controls and view the instruments and status indicators in real time as they do so.

The system won't replace full-on flight training device hours, but it will allow trainees to master homework tasks. "The Apple Vision Pro App developed by CAE will allow pilots to familiarize themselves with the flight deck, practice critical procedures and develop muscle memory for key functions from anywhere." The company has fully developed the app for the Bombardier Global 7500 but says it can be adapted to any aircraft.

AVweb's Russ Niles took the goggles for a spin and said the system is startlingly realistic. "The fidelity and the virtual manipulation of the controls is hard to describe until you've done it," Niles said. "With some practice, a trainee could be confidently running procedures and dealing with emergencies in a realistic way without leaving the couch. The prospects for this kind of training device are significant."