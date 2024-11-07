California Flight School Using Swift 100R In Its 172s

A California flight school is now running all 12 of its Cessna 172s on Swift Fuels' new 100R unleaded avgas. San Carlos Flight Center has only the R and S models that fit Swift's initial STC for the new fuel. "We are thrilled to adopt 100R fuel for our fleet," said school owner Alessandro Franco. "Not only does it align with our commitment to sustainability, but it also enhances aircraft performance and extends engine life—benefits that directly impact our pilots and maintenance team."