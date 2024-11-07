NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

California Flight School Using Swift 100R In Its 172s

San Carlos Flight Center is now running its 172s on Swift 100R.

Russ Niles
San Carlos Flight Center

A California flight school is now running all 12 of its Cessna 172s on Swift Fuels' new 100R unleaded avgas. San Carlos Flight Center has only the R and S models that fit Swift's initial STC for the new fuel. "We are thrilled to adopt 100R fuel for our fleet," said school owner Alessandro Franco. "Not only does it align with our commitment to sustainability, but it also enhances aircraft performance and extends engine life—benefits that directly impact our pilots and maintenance team."

Swift earned the STC for the latest R and S model 172s last month and is also pursuing an ASTM fuel specification for 100R. In the news release the school encouraged others to embrace unleaded fuel. "As they pioneer the use of 100R in their operations, SCFC encourages others in the aviation community to join them in adopting unleaded fuels that offer both environmental and operational advantages," the release said.

SCFC 100R Press ReleaseDownload
Russ Niles
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
