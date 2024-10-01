California 2031 Leaded Avgas Ban Signed Into Law

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed into law a ban on leaded aviation gasoline that comes into effect in 2031. That's the day after the FAA has said it will have a fully approved replacement fuel for 100LL through its End Aviation Gasoline Lead Emissions (EAGLE) program. Newsom signed the bill, which passed by votes of 59-11 in the House and 30-8 in the Senate in August, on Sept. 22. It's the first such law in the U.S. but several other states are contemplating similar action.