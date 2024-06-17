Canadian Military Trims Beard, Hair Allowances

After a couple of years of letting it all hang out, the Canadian Armed Forces is telling its members, including pilots, to tidy up their locks and whiskers. Beards now have to be trimmed to no longer than an inch and hair longer than the lower collar must be tied back when the members are on duty. It can also be colored but bobby pins, elastics and other restraints must either be black or match the color of the hair. Previously, beards and ‘staches could be any length and hair could be shoulder length before it had to be tied back. Anything that interfered with safety or other necessary equipment wasn’t allowed.

The Forces liberalized the regs in 2022 in an attempt to increase recruitment by making the military a more inclusive workplace “where all members have a sense of belonging and are encouraged to be their authentic selves.” In its update to the dress code, the CAF said relaxing the rules has had many benefits but there was “inconsistent interpretation and application” of them. “What got lost in translation is what we, who choose to serve, represent when we wear the CAF uniform,” said CAF Chief Warrant Officer Bob McCann. “We do not represent just our individual selves but everyone who wore this uniform and fought before us so that we can enjoy the freedoms and way of life we get to enjoy today.”