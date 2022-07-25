Captain, Crew Abandon Passengers In Burning Plane

Passengers aboard a Veuling Airlines flight say the captain and most of the flight crew were the first off the plane when an explosion and fire erupted while the plane was being prepared for a flight from Barcelona to Birmingham, U.K. The Spanish budget carrier’s A320 was filled with British holidaymakers when the cabin filled with smoke. Passenger Andrew Benion told The Sun the cabin crew apparently panicked, telling passengers first to stay buckled and then telling them to take their seatbelts off. “One ran into the cockpit to tell the captain. Then as soon as a stewardess opened the front door the captain ran straight off. He was just gone. He was first off the plane,” Benion said.
The captain was followed by his FO and all but one flight attendant who stayed behind to evacuate the plane. The shaken passengers were loaded on another plane and took off for Birmingham about three hours later. Benion likened the captain to the skipper of a cruise ship who jumped ship immediately after running a cruise ship aground off Italy a few years ago. “He did a full Costa Concordia. You’ve never seen anything like it. If we weren’t all so frightened it would have been complete comedy,” Benion said. “His door opened then the side door opened and bang—he was just gone.” Veuling Airlines has not commented publicly on the incident and the cause of the fire has not been released.
Obviously, not a Sullenberger and Skiles team in the cockpit of this ship. Next time, these passengers may find another carrier. Bizarre event.
The “Skipper” and “Gilligan” rode out the entire event till all were safely on an island. This crew sucks.
Back under your bridge troll. How about just focusing on this issue eh?
I 2nd that
Captain George Costanza?
Captaincy is more than just a seniority number. We assume true captaincy is 100% understood and embraced by captains throughout the industry. However the combination of glass, automation and low budget/low cost carriers undoubtedly provides an environment in which one off seniority number only captains can hide out and even thrive till they’re smoked out of the woodwork while sitting at the gate.
Freaking coward.
Interesting in light of all the times when one complains about FAs attitude and behavior we are told that they are not there to make us comfortable and at ease (seat, food, water and blankets) but their primary job is insuring passenger safety.
This story is total bullsh**t. My cousin is a captain for Vueling, based in Barcelona and he personally knows the Capitan from that flight. He explained to me that it was not the Capitan who left, but the first officer, and that he was following procedure by exiting the aircraft to be able to direct the evacuation from the apron. The Captain remained in the cockpit performing his shut down tasks and was still in the cockpit 2 hours later performing the required procedures.
It takes two hours to shut down?
Seems the passengers on Captain Sullenberger’s plane were safer a half-mile up than on a parked plane piloted by the Cowardly Lion and his Me Me Me Me! co-pilot.