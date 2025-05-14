Industry Seeks Veterans With Aviation Maintenance Experience

The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) maintenance committee is proactively addressing the shortage of aviation maintenance technicians by reaching out to those with military experience in the field. The association cites estimates of 22,000 service members per year completing their military service with training in some form of aviation maintenance.

According to the Aviation Technician Education Council, NBAA says, only about 1,500 of those veterans (less than 7%) go on to earn an FAA airframe and powerplant (A&P) certificate. Meanwhile, estimates are that some 74,000 aviation new maintenance technicians (AMTs) will be needed, industry-wide, by 2032. That is partly due to the current average age for an AM: 54 years old. So, attrition is one of the main contributors to the projected need and the resulting bullish job market.

One of NBAA’s maintenance specialists, Marine Corps veteran Nate Dietsch, who served for 14 years as a flight engineer on C-130s and military VIP transport aircraft, said, “In the next few years, we’re going to have a lot of technicians retiring. Keeping the talent pipeline flowing is going to be challenging for us because a lot of service members aren’t aware of the business aviation sector.”