Cash-Short Aerion Supersonic Closes

Aerion Supersonic has closed shop because the millions it had so far raised from investors, plus the contributions of its billionaire owner, wasn’t going to be enough to bring its AS2 supersonic business jet to market. “The AS2 supersonic business jet program meets all market, technical, regulatory and sustainability requirements and the market for a new supersonic segment of general aviation has been validated with $11.2 billion in sales backlog for the AS2,” the company said in an statement emailed to The Verge on Saturday. “However, in the current financial environment, it has proven hugely challenging to close on the scheduled and necessary large new capital requirements to finalize the transition of the AS2 into production. Given these conditions the Aerion Corporation is now taking the appropriate steps in consideration of this ongoing financial environment.”
Aerion has become a fixture as trade shows in the last 10 years with splashy news conferences and big-name supporters but it hasn’t made an airplane yet. One of the biggest announcements came at NBAA 2018 when it was announced that GE would develop and build the engine for the 12-place jet. It turns out there wasn’t enough money to fund that billion-dollar project, which was just 25 percent of the total estimated $4 billion cost of the program. Boeing was one of many high-profile backers of the project.
Aerion was planning to move from Reno, Nevada, to Melbourne, Florida, and begin assembly of a prototype, which was scheduled to fly in 2024. The FAA had also been laying the regulatory groundwork for testing of the new aircraft, including validation of its so-called “boomless technology,” which the company hoped would allow it to fly supersonic over land in the U.S., something that is banned now.
Why report the aviation hucksters and losers when there’s Aviation WINNERS?…
Virgin Galactic Spacecraft named VSS Unity, was carried up to an altitude of about 44,000 feet by a carrier aircraft called VMS Eve. The aircraft then released the spacecraft, which fired its rocket engine and accelerated to more than three times the speed of sound.
After performing a slow backflip in microgravity at the edge of space – reaching an altitude of 89.2 kilometers, or about 293,000 feet – Unity returned through the atmosphere in a glide. The spacecraft landed back at the runway of Spaceport America in New Mexico that it took off from earlier.
“It was flawless,” Virgin Galactic CEO Michael Colglazier told CNBC about the flight.
Vaporware diffuses.
Is anyone surprised?
Old joke: What makes airplanes fly? Money.
““However, in the current financial environment, it has proven hugely challenging to close on the scheduled and necessary large new capital requirements to finalize the transition of the AS2 into production. Given these conditions the Aerion Corporation is now taking the appropriate steps in consideration of this ongoing financial environment.”
The current financial environment is the reason for Aerion going belly up? The lowest interest rates the last 50 years in with massive amounts of cash circulating through the economy being held by folks looking for new technology to invest in…and Aerion says that business climate is not good enough to finish developing and finally producing a product. Seriously? And the company is still being held by a billionaire.
Evidently, he wants to remain a billionaire, has already gotten a huge amount of investment capitol (OPM, other people’s money), enough to maintain 10 years supplying the aviation news reports and mainstream media occasionally with claims the airplane will be certified next Tuesday after the virtual video will be spliced together by next Monday, showing an artist rendering of a pointy airplane over the usual clouds. And after 10 years and one billion dollars of OPM invested, knowing by their own admission it will require at least 3 billion more to produce a flying factory prototype, they call it quits.
This sounds like the familiar recipe that will set the stage for the next purchase of the whatever assets actually exist by our now well demonstrated, global aviation savior known as Red China or Russia. At least they will get access to a building in Reno, cozy up with a cup of green tea, maybe with a shot of vodka as they review Boeing engineering data, FAA regulations, and have another door of business including legislative influence provided on their latest purchase of American aviation for pennies on the dollar.
The best we can hope for is the EAA applying continuous pressure of the FAA to expand the definition of an LSA to include the largest portion of flying airplanes in the US and the world…even if they are mostly 50+ years old. At least they are certified, flying, and have been maintained well enough with a cottage industry of parts support from passionate people willing to invest themselves into something they believe in. New technology will not come to market via the current gauntlet of certification via the traditional methods. It will come from individuals who took visons into reality. Thankfully, we have the EAA, experimental category of airplanes, Van’s, Dynon, Grand Rapids Technology, CubCrafters, Aviat, Rans, Sonex Aircraft, Aircraft Spruce, Wicks, Univair, Virgin Galactic, etc plus host of well run small companies producing PMA parts, building LSA’s, and adding their much needed technology improvements to our old fleet. So, we have outstanding examples of American companies investing themselves into the same environment and succeeding.
If there is a need is for a supersonic 12 passenger jet, it will happen led by American ingenuity. If there is no need for that, the Red Chinese or the Russians will buy it, and use it as another pathway into our taxpayer pockets.
I don’t have a personal need to break the speed of sound. Nor do I have to get somewhere at those speeds. But I, and over 1700 other early BO owners sure could use a newly manufactured pitch change bearing for our no AD Beech 215 electric prop and magnesium skins for our 4,000 or so, flying V-Tail ruddervators. Hope springs eternal!