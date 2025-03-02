Catalyst Turboprop Certified

The FAA has certified GE's new Catalyst turboprop engine, giving Textron a lot more certainty in the introduction of the Beechcraft Denali, the utility single that was basically built around the new engine. GE announced the certification late last week and said it's now gearing up production to let Textron start delivering Denalis as the launch customer in 2026. “We are now fully committed to supporting the production ramp-up of the engine towards the entry into service in support of our customers," said Riccardo Procacci, President and CEO, Propulsion and Additive Technologies at GE Aerospace.