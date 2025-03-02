NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountSubmissions

Catalyst Turboprop Certified

The Catalyst uses additive manufacturing.

Russ Niles
Russ Niles

Wikipedia

The FAA has certified GE's new Catalyst turboprop engine, giving Textron a lot more certainty in the introduction of the Beechcraft Denali, the utility single that was basically built around the new engine. GE announced the certification late last week and said it's now gearing up production to let Textron start delivering Denalis as the launch customer in 2026. “We are now fully committed to supporting the production ramp-up of the engine towards the entry into service in support of our customers," said Riccardo Procacci, President and CEO, Propulsion and Additive Technologies at GE Aerospace.

The engine grew out of GE's acquisition of Czech-based turboprop engine maker Walter in 2008. The new engine was developed and built entirely in Europe at GE facilities in Italy, the Czech Republic, Poland and Germany. Some of it is made through additive manufacturing, and it includes design features that give it up to 18 percent better fuel consumption and 10 percent more cruise power than comparable engines. The engine was announced in 2015 and first ran in 2017.

Russ Niles
Russ NilesEditor
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
Related Stories
Duffy Says Pilot Blunders Should Result In Loss Of Certificate
Aviation NewsDuffy Says Pilot Blunders Should Result In Loss Of CertificateRuss Niles
Alaska Woman Sentenced For Shining Laser At Military Helicopters
Aviation NewsAlaska Woman Sentenced For Shining Laser At Military HelicoptersAmelia Walsh
Blue Origin Announces All-Women Crew For Upcoming Mission
Aviation NewsBlue Origin Announces All-Women Crew For Upcoming MissionAmelia Walsh
Trump Administration Considering Pay Hike For Air Traffic Controllers
Aviation NewsTrump Administration Considering Pay Hike For Air Traffic ControllersAmelia Walsh
FAA Weighing Starlink Contract For ATC Upgrades
Aviation NewsFAA Weighing Starlink Contract For ATC UpgradesAmelia Walsh
Diamond Delivers Special Missions DA62
Aviation NewsDiamond Delivers Special Missions DA62Mark Phelps