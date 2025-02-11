CBP Guide Clarifies General Aviation Re-entry Steps
New guidance covers frequently-asked questions and more
For those who plan to fly outside the U.S. border, the National Business Aviation Association posted this week that there has been an uptick in reports of aircraft operators failing to comply with re-entry requirements of U.S. Customs and Border Protection. CBP has issued the General Aviation Lifecycle Processing Guide, a new fact sheet to help improve compliance with the re-entry process.
Laura Everington, NBAA director of international operations and regulations, said, “This practical resource outlines the key steps for compliance and serves as a roadmap for navigating CBP procedures, whether you’re planning an upcoming trip or looking to optimize your international operations.”
The guide spotlights four steps: feasibility check; pre-arrival processing; arrival processing; and post-arrival analysis of the CBP experience. The highlights include frequently-asked questions as well as areas of discussion and required forms and procedures. NBAA recommends all aircraft operators who travel outside the U.S. border download the GA Processing Lifecycle Guide and review all the steps.