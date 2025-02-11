CBP Guide Clarifies General Aviation Re-entry Steps

For those who plan to fly outside the U.S. border, the National Business Aviation Association posted this week that there has been an uptick in reports of aircraft operators failing to comply with re-entry requirements of U.S. Customs and Border Protection. CBP has issued the General Aviation Lifecycle Processing Guide, a new fact sheet to help improve compliance with the re-entry process.

Laura Everington, NBAA director of international operations and regulations, said, “This practical resource outlines the key steps for compliance and serves as a roadmap for navigating CBP procedures, whether you’re planning an upcoming trip or looking to optimize your international operations.”