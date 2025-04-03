Cessna Skyhawk Celebrates 70th Birthday

The Cessna 172 Skyhawk shared its 70th birthday with parent company Textron Aviation’s Top Hawk Program, which is celebrating its 10th. Top Hawk provides student pilots with an opportunity to learn to fly, and the Skyhawk is among the most popular trainers in the field.

Since the launch of Top Hawk in 2015, Textron has placed close to fifty 172s with participating training organizations around the world. According to Textron, the organizations receive factory-new aircraft that are custom branded. They are free to use the aircraft for student training throughout the program – as well as for promotional activities to stimulate pilot training.