Two Dead In Arizona Midair Collision

Details are still sketchy on a fatal midair collision this morning at Marana Regional Airport in Arizona. According to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) statement, a Cessna 172S and a Lancair 360 Mk II collided on the upwind portion of the traffic pattern for Runway 12. The Skyhawk was able to land safely, but the Lancair crashed near the airport’s second Runway 3/21 and burst into flames.

Local authorities and the FAA report two fatalities, presumably aboard the Lancair, adding there were two people aboard each aircraft. In a statement, airport superintendent Galen Beem, said, “On behalf of the Town of Marana and the Marana Regional Airport, our hearts go out to all the individuals and families impacted by this event. This is an unprecedented event, and we are grateful for the swift response from the Marana Police Department and Northwest Fire District.”