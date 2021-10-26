Cessna Gains Approval For Unleaded/VLL Fuels For Three Models

Textron Aviation announced this week that three of its Cessna piston singles are now approved for select fuels designed for cleaner operation, provided operators comply with FAA Service Bulletins SEB-28-04 or MEB-28-01. The Cessna 172 Skyhawk and 182 Skylane are eligible to use 91UL (unleaded), 94UL or 100VLL (very low lead) fuels, “wherever it is available.” The FAA approved 100VLL about 10 years ago via a Special Airworthiness Bulletin. 100VLL has 19 percent less lead than 100LL. The Cessna 206 Turbo Stationair is eligible to use 100VLL, but not 91UL or 94UL.

“We have produced more than 75,000 of these three piston aircraft models,” said Chris Crow, vice president of piston & utility sales for Textron Aviation, “and this gives owners and operators around the world a chance to take action in reducing emissions.”

All three models are powered by Lycoming engines, made by Cessna’s sister company within the Textron Aviation family. Lycoming completed a series of recent tests leading to the FAA approval of the unleaded and lower-leaded fuels. Operators of legacy Skyhawks, Skylanes and Turbo Stationairs are eligible to use the cleaner fuels along with buyers of factory-new aircraft.