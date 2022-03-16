Charter Company Orders 200 Eve eVTOLs

Embraer is approaching 2,000 pre-orders of its Eve eVTOL thanks to an order for up to 200 aircraft announced Wednesday. The order by Global Crossing Airlines brings Eve’s backlog to 1,785 aircraft. The order was revealed in a securities filing and the company said it will deliver the aircraft in 2026. The company has yet to fly a full-scale prototype of the aircraft, which will seat four and will be autonomously controlled with an onboard pilot option.

Global Crossing (Global X) is a Part 121 charter operator based in Miami. “These eVTOLs will enable us to expand our market throughout South Florida, bringing our customers to their flights at MIA and FLL, as well as local flying within Key West and all of the Keys, Naples, and Palm Beach,” said Ed Wegel, Chair and CEO of GlobalX, in a statement. The company currently flies Airbus A321s, A320s and an A319 in various passenger configurations in the U.S. and Caribbean. Eve also announced that Miami-Dade County will be the site of its first urban air mobility test bed that will result in a prototype that can be duplicated in other major centers.