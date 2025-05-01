NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountSubmissions

Chatham Airport Considers Higher Fees To Curb Night Flights, Larger Aircraft

The Chatham Airport Commission is exploring higher landing fees to deter large aircraft and nighttime operations.

Amelia Walsh
Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

The Chatham Airport Commission is considering a revised landing fee structure aimed at raising revenue and discouraging use by large or nighttime-operating aircraft, the Cape Cod Chronicle reported.

While federal regulations prevent the commission from banning specific aircraft or restricting nighttime landings outright, officials say they can impose higher fees as a financial deterrent. A recent proposal suggests increasing landing fees to $250 for charter and commuter flights, with an additional surcharge—possibly $500—for operations between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.

The idea stems from comparisons with neighboring airports, many of which use tiered pricing based on aircraft weight. Currently, Chatham airport charges a flat fee of $97 for all aircraft weighing more than 6,000 pounds or those used for hire.

Supporters argue the new structure would help manage aircraft noise, reduce community disruption, and generate funds for airport improvements without violating federal grant assurances. Critics, however, point out that Chatham lacks the amenities of larger airports and question whether the fee hike is justified.

According to the Chronicle, revenue from the adjusted fees would go toward the airport’s revolving fund, helping to offset costs for infrastructure improvements. A formal proposal is expected to be drafted after the town’s May 10 meeting.

Amelia Walsh
Amelia WalshAuthor
Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.
