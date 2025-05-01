Chatham Airport Considers Higher Fees To Curb Night Flights, Larger Aircraft

The Chatham Airport Commission is considering a revised landing fee structure aimed at raising revenue and discouraging use by large or nighttime-operating aircraft, the Cape Cod Chronicle reported.

While federal regulations prevent the commission from banning specific aircraft or restricting nighttime landings outright, officials say they can impose higher fees as a financial deterrent. A recent proposal suggests increasing landing fees to $250 for charter and commuter flights, with an additional surcharge—possibly $500—for operations between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.

The idea stems from comparisons with neighboring airports, many of which use tiered pricing based on aircraft weight. Currently, Chatham airport charges a flat fee of $97 for all aircraft weighing more than 6,000 pounds or those used for hire.

Supporters argue the new structure would help manage aircraft noise, reduce community disruption, and generate funds for airport improvements without violating federal grant assurances. Critics, however, point out that Chatham lacks the amenities of larger airports and question whether the fee hike is justified.