Cherokee Six Crashes NHRA Finals, Four Hurt

Thousands were watching a race at the NHRA finals in Pomona, California when a Cherokee Six crashed in the parking lot.

Russ Niles
All four people aboard a Cherokee Six that crashed into California parking lot on Sunday survived with minor to moderate injuries. The plane hit a few cars and a motorhome at the Pomona Fairplex, which was hosting the National Hot Rod Association drag race finals. The accident happened about 11:30 a.m. local time.

Thousands of people packed the event but no one on the ground was hurt because they were all watching a race. There were also plenty of firefighting assets on the grounds so damage was limited to the vehicles involved. The races were paused but continued later in the day.

