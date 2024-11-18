Cherokee Six Crashes NHRA Finals, Four Hurt
Thousands were watching a race at the NHRA finals in Pomona, California when a Cherokee Six crashed in the parking lot.
All four people aboard a Cherokee Six that crashed into California parking lot on Sunday survived with minor to moderate injuries. The plane hit a few cars and a motorhome at the Pomona Fairplex, which was hosting the National Hot Rod Association drag race finals. The accident happened about 11:30 a.m. local time.
Thousands of people packed the event but no one on the ground was hurt because they were all watching a race. There were also plenty of firefighting assets on the grounds so damage was limited to the vehicles involved. The races were paused but continued later in the day.
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
