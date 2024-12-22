Cheyenne Crash Kills 10 In Brazil

Brazilian authorities say a prominent businessman and nine members of his family were killed when the Piper PA-42-1000 Cheyenne 400LS crashed shortly after takeoff from Canela Airport in Gramado in the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul on Sunday. Seventeen people on the ground were injured. Luiz Claudio Galeazzi was flying the twin with his wife, three daughters and five other family members onboard. The aircraft reportedly hit the chimney of a house before crashing into a hotel and a store.