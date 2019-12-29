Cheyenne Crash Kills Five, Injures Four

Five people were killed and four injured in the crash of a Cheyenne II in Lafayette, Louisiana Saturday morning. The deceased and one of the injured were on the plane, which came down shortly after takeoff from the Lafayette Regional Airport. One of the injured was a woman driving a van that was hit by the aircraft. Two others were employees of a post office that was damaged in the crash. The passengers were on their way to Atlanta to attend an NCAA semifinal game involving Louisiana State University. The METAR showed a ceiling of 400 feet with visibility of three nautical miles in haze or mist with light winds. The temperature was 36 degrees and dewpoint was 35 degrees

The passengers were reportedly friends or family of one of the coaches of the LSU football team and the plane was owned by a company controlled by one of the passengers. One of the passengers was a sports reporter for a local television station and the daughter-in-law of the LSU coach. As usual, eyewitness reports are sketchy but at least one said there was smoke coming from an engine before the aircraft crashed. The Cheyenne involved was a turboprop version powered by a pair of PT6 engines.