China Adds More Than 50 GA Airports In 2020

The number of certified general aviation airports in China has grown from 246 at the end of 2019 to 299 by Aug. 2020, according to data from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC). The new airports expand on several years of previous growth in the country, which reported just 76 certified GA airports in operation in 2017. Another 76 GA-oriented airports were under construction at the time the data was collected.
Among the 299 certified GA airports, 111 were listed as heliports and one as a “water aerodrome.” At the remaining airports, 63 percent had runway lengths between 400 and 800 meters (1,312-2,625 feet), 23 percent between 800 and 1200 meters (2,625-3,937 feet) and 5 percent between 1200-1600 meters (3,937-5,249 feet). Just 6 percent of the country’s certified GA airports had runways longer than 1600 meters (5,249 feet) while 8 percent had runways less than 400 meters (1,312 feet).
As of August 2020, Asian Sky Group (ASG) reports that 110 airports in China were categorized as Class A GA airports, defined as being open to the public and capable of conducting commercial passenger operations. 189 Class B GA airports, which are closed to the public and cannot be used for commercial passengers, were reported. Counting the 189 uncertified airfields listed by CAAC and ASG, China is expected to reach the benchmark set in its 13th Five-Year Plan, which called for 500 operational GA airports by the end of 2020.
Go China! this can only be good for GA, gets sorely needed production up. I know China has acquired lots of US GA companies but this can only help the overall industry.
China has stolen patents and other intellectual properties, used slave labor to produce goods sold at such low costs that they have driven US industries out of business, operates slave-labor camps, force sterilizes its own citizens, persecutes Christians, is building military bases on S China sea islands, taken-over Hong Kong, supports North Korea, sends 350,000 Chinese “students” to US universities every year (they are sworn to spy for the CCP), on and on … and you say “go China”?
From the end of 2019 to August 2020, China added 53 airports. The last sentence of the article says that by the end of 2020 (according to their 13th five year plan) China plans to have 500 airports. Current as of Aug 2020 they have 189 class B, 110 class A, and 189 ‘uncertified’, which gives 488 GA airports.
Given their numbers in August and the ability of the Chinese government to ‘do things’ there is no doubt they will be successful in achieving the 500 GA airport number.
The United States, on the other hand, have 19,000 GA facilities, 718 with towers, down from over 20,000 in 2007. While the loss of any GA facilities is disappointing, it also demonstrates how far China has to go to catch up. As a potential huge market for airplanes and other aviation equipment, the expanded markets in China will help make aviation more affordable and stronger in the US just by the economies of scale. Cheering the Chinese on in their effort to expand their own GA facilities is a good thing.