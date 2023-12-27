China Adds ‘Shape Shifting’ Cruise Missiles

The Eurasian Times is reporting that China has developed “shape shifting” technology that allows its cruise missiles to switch between being stealthy and appearing to radar as the size of an airliner. The publication says Chinese researchers have created an inexpensive retractable umbrella-like device that radically changes the radar signature of the missiles at will. Quoting a translation of a Chinese scientific paper, the publication says the device is made from off-the-shelf materials and can make the missiles appear in a variety of forms. “The veil can also randomly alternate shape and length, generating bizarre patterns to confuse computer or radar operators,” the publication quoted the study as saying.
The technology is nothing new. The U.S. uses a variety of similar devices to cloak the identity of its secret projects while still making them visible to other aircraft and air traffic control. The difference with the Chinese tech is its ability to randomly change the radar appearance of missiles and other aircraft. The idea is to buy extra time to get the weapon to its target before countermeasures are launched. The publication says China has embraced cruise missiles in a big way but most of its inventory is based on Russian designs. It’s now working on its own designs as part of its arms buildup.
