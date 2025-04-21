China Certifies Massive Flying Boat

As the world's largest flying boat, the Martin Mars, lies in pieces awaiting a 200-mile road trip to its final resting place at the Pima Air and Space Museum in Arizona, the Chinese government has announced type certification for a new amphibious aircraft that's about two-thirds the size. The AG600 earned Chinese certification last week. It's a four-engine turboprop with a 130-foot wingspan and China said it made the effort to ensure it's accepted worldwide. "AG600 is China's first large civil special-purpose aircraft developed in accordance with the requirements of the civil aviation airworthiness regulations," the government statement, delivered via the Global Times said.

China says the plane is a water bomber but there is widespread belief that it will be used to carry cargo and personnel to the far-flung islands in the South China Sea where the country has imposed its sovereignty in disputed territory. Its development has prompted the U.S. Air Force to dust off plans for a float-equipped C-130. Nevertheless, the AG600 does seem to operate as a firefighting aircraft and China is billing it as such. "It is a type of major aeronautical equipment developed to meet the urgent needs of the national emergency rescue system and the national natural disaster prevention and control system, safeguarding the safety of people's lives and property."