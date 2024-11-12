China Shows Upgraded Z-20 Helicopter At Air Show

Reuters reported that China’s advanced Z-20 helicopter appeared at the Zhuhai Airshow today (November 12). According to analysts who spoke with the news agency, the most significant element of the new version of the military rotorcraft is its potential to shore up China’s naval capability to protect itself from submarine attacks.

Chinese state media recently revealed the first armed assault version of the Z-20, but the version that appeared today – the Z-20J – is described as a “key step” toward developing a comprehensive anti-submarine helicopter to be known as the Z-20F.

Western analysts and Pentagon reports have long been aware of gaps in the People Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) defense capabilities when it comes to submarine attacks. While its surface vessels have advanced to be more capable, they are known to be vulnerable to submarines.