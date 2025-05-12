NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountSubmissions

Chinese Fighter Bests Rafale In India-Pakistan Dogfight

Reports suggest the Chengdu J-10C shot down several Rafales over Kashmir

Russ Niles
Russian Ministry of Defense/Wikimedia

It would appear one of China's new fighters came out ahead in the massive dogfight that erupted between Indian Air Force and Pakistan Air Force jets over the contested region of Kashmir last week. Pakistan's newest frontline combat aircraft, the Chinese J-10C Vigorous Dragon apparently lit up an Indian Dassault Rafale and a Mirage 2000 as more than 125 aircraft joined the fray. There are also reports India lost a MiG-29 and an Su-30. Pakistan has not confirmed the loss of any of its aircraft. On Monday, India appeared to admit that there were tails missing from its inventory, with an official saying "losses are a part of combat" although it bragged that all its pilots made it home. Pakistan said the J-10C was able to jam the Rafale's radar and communications. Therefore it would appear that the Vigorous Dragon, in its combat debut, counted some victories and the Rafale marked its first combat loss in the fracas, which was likely the biggest aerial dustup since the Second World War.

China released the J-10 on the open market but Pakistan has been the only taker. The Rafale is operated by Greece, Croatia, Egypt, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar along with India. The two planes are about the same size but the Rafale can carry a third more weapons and has a much bigger range. The Vigorous Dragon has a bigger and possibly more capable radar and fire control system. The Rafale has two engines and the J-10 is a single. Both planes are considered Generation 4.5 fighters.

Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb.
