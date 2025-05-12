Chinese Fighter Bests Rafale In India-Pakistan Dogfight

It would appear one of China's new fighters came out ahead in the massive dogfight that erupted between Indian Air Force and Pakistan Air Force jets over the contested region of Kashmir last week. Pakistan's newest frontline combat aircraft, the Chinese J-10C Vigorous Dragon apparently lit up an Indian Dassault Rafale and a Mirage 2000 as more than 125 aircraft joined the fray. There are also reports India lost a MiG-29 and an Su-30. Pakistan has not confirmed the loss of any of its aircraft. On Monday, India appeared to admit that there were tails missing from its inventory, with an official saying "losses are a part of combat" although it bragged that all its pilots made it home. Pakistan said the J-10C was able to jam the Rafale's radar and communications. Therefore it would appear that the Vigorous Dragon, in its combat debut, counted some victories and the Rafale marked its first combat loss in the fracas, which was likely the biggest aerial dustup since the Second World War.