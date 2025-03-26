Acting FAA Administrator Takes Questions

FAA Acting Administrator Chris Rocheleau appeared on CNBC to answer a range of questions regarding the agency and its outlook on the current state of aviation safety. Controller hiring; the Washington, D.C. midair; and the ever-popular “what’s up with Boeing” were on the agenda. But notably, the interviewer asked pointed questions about general aviation operations mixing with airlines in response to the recent runway incursion at Chicago Midway Airport.

Asked if “business jets” should not be allowed to operate at “commercial airports,” Rocheleau responded, “We’re going to have commercial aviation, business aviation, general aviation at multiple airports across the nation. It’s our job to make sure we’re watching these operations and that pilots and controllers are doing their jobs – making sure the system is safe throughout this nation.”