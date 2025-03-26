NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountSubmissions

Acting FAA Administrator Takes Questions

Interviewer takes a swipe at GA

Mark Phelps
FAA Acting Administrator Chris Rocheleau appeared on CNBC to answer a range of questions regarding the agency and its outlook on the current state of aviation safety. Controller hiring; the Washington, D.C. midair; and the ever-popular “what’s up with Boeing” were on the agenda. But notably, the interviewer asked pointed questions about general aviation operations mixing with airlines in response to the recent runway incursion at Chicago Midway Airport.

Asked if “business jets” should not be allowed to operate at “commercial airports,” Rocheleau responded, “We’re going to have commercial aviation, business aviation, general aviation at multiple airports across the nation. It’s our job to make sure we’re watching these operations and that pilots and controllers are doing their jobs – making sure the system is safe throughout this nation.”

As for the status on hiring air traffic controllers, the acting Administrator cited a recent “hiring surge” in which the agency received more than 10,000 applications. He said 7,500 of those were “referred for testing,” and that the current goal is to get “the best and the brightest and get them into the academy and out to facilities as soon as possible.”

