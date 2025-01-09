Cirrus Approach App Relaunches With Augmented Reality Pre-Flight Training

On Wednesday, Cirrus Aircraft unveiled the revamped Cirrus Approach app—a digital flight training tool now featuring Augmented Reality (AR) technology.

According to the manufacturer, the app is designed for Apple iPad devices and offers a comprehensive, immersive experience tailored for pilots of Cirrus SR Series aircraft and the Vision Jet.

One of its key features is the AR technology, which allows pilots to interact with a lifelike virtual aircraft environment. Users can practice critical pre-flight procedures and safety checks in a realistic, hands-on way—bringing a new dimension to aviation education.

“The opportunities are endless with the integration of Augmented Reality and flight training – setting a new benchmark in aviation education,” said Cirrus CEO Zean Nielsen. “AR is set to transform the flight training experience for Cirrus aircraft owners.”

Additionally, the Cirrus Approach app offers the Cirrus Private Pilot Program, which teaches aspiring aviators to fly an SR Series aircraft and earn their pilot’s license. For flight instructors, the app provides tools to monitor student progress, manage flight logs, and customize lesson plans.