Cirrus Studies AR and VR For Flight Training

A virtual walkaround of a Cirrus SF50 VisionJet is now available.

Russ Niles

Cirrus Aircraft's flight training department has dipped a toe in the augmented reality and virtual reality realm to see if it can make flight training better and more efficient. VP of Training Rob Haig spoke with AVweb's Russ Niles about the intitiative at NBAA-BACE in Las Vegas.

Russ NilesEditor
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
