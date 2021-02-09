Cockpit Cam Now Available For Robinson Helos

A cockpit camera with 4K resolution is a new option for Robinson’s R22 and R44 piston helicopters and is standard equipment on the turbine R66. According to Robinson, the camera system “records video, intercom audio, radio communications, and GPS position to a removable 128 GB USB flash drive. Recording starts automatically when the helicopter is turned on and stops when it is turned off.”

Unlike some cockpit recording systems, the Robinson’s can be turned on and off by the pilot. “The flash drive, supplied with each camera, stores approximately 10 hours of video,” says Robinson. “When the drive is full, the newest video automatically overwrites the oldest video. Recordings can be used as a training tool, maintenance aid, or aerial-tour souvenir to share with family and friends.”

The camera system is standard on the R66 and a $2500 option for the R22 and R44 helicopters.