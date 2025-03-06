Cockpit Voice Recorder Inoperable In Philadelphia Jet Crash

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released its preliminary report on the fatal medical jet crash in Northeast Philadelphia on Jan. 31, revealing that the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) was not operational at the time of the crash and likely hadn't captured audio for several years.

Investigators noted that while the Learjet 55 crew were in communication with air traffic controllers, no distress calls were made before the accident. The NTSB also stated that the aircraft was equipped with an Enhanced Ground Proximity Warning System (EGPWS), which is currently being evaluated by the manufacturer to determine if any flight data can be recovered. This process is ongoing.

According to FAA flight data, the Learjet 55 took off from Northeast Philadelphia Airport (PNE) with Springfield-Branson National Airport (SGF) as its destination. After a slight right turn, the plane entered a gradual left turn, reaching an altitude of 1,650 feet. The data ended one minute later, with the plane at 1,275 feet and traveling at 242 knots. At the time, instrument meteorological conditions (IMC) were present, including an overcast ceiling at 400 feet above ground level, winds from 220° at 9 knots, and 6 miles visibility.

The NTSB report also highlighted that both pilots held a type rating for the Learjet 55. The pilot-in-command had logged 9,200 total hours of flight experience, while the second-in-command pilot accumulated 2,600 total hours of flight experience.