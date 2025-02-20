Collier Trophy Nominees Announced

The National Aeronautic Association (NAA) announced its five nominees for the prestigious Collier Trophy on Feb. 18, including several notable general aviation contenders.

According to the association, since 1911, the Collier Trophy has been awarded annually for “the greatest achievement in aeronautics or astronautics in America with respect to improving the performance, efficiency, and safety of air or space vehicles, the value of which has been thoroughly demonstrated by actual use during the preceding year.”

Among the GA nominees, Gulfstream G700 was recognized for its advanced aircraft performance with sustainable fuel and next-gen manufacturing, while Blue Condor was recognized for its work in zero-carbon emission aircraft and hydrogen contrail research. Another finalist, Skyryse One is revolutionizing helicopter control with its FlightOS automation system, enabling pilots to operate a Robinson helicopter using simple finger swipes on a tablet. The company also achieved historic milestones with the first fully automated helicopter takeoff and landing.

In the space sector, NASA’s Parker Solar Probe Team was honored for designing the first spacecraft to operate within the Sun’s corona, and the X-37B was acknowledged for pioneering sustained space maneuvering using aerobraking, allowing for efficient multi-orbital operations.