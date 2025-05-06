Colorado Addresses Mountain Flying Challenges

Earlier this year, the Colorado Division of Aeronautics established VFR GPS waypoints throughout key mountain passes in the state. The initiative was spurred by a similar program in Alaska. But while Alaskan pilots are challenged by flying under weather through lower, longer passes, mountain flying in Colorado is more likely to involve different techniques due to higher and shorter passes. Pilots there are trained to use orographic winds and thermals, crossing the passes at a 45-degree angle.

Also, the effort in Colorado focused on the safest and most widely used routes through the mountains rather than the more difficult and dangerous areas. Pilots are trained and advised to avoid those more challenging routes in the name of safety.

The initiative led to waypoints associated with 10 mountain passes to be added to VFR Sectional charts last July, as well as navigation software apps such as ForeFlight and SkyVector. By year-end 2024, 10 more waypoints had been added charting four regularly used routes through previously uncharted passes.