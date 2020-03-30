Continental Names Robert Stoppek as CEO

Continental Aerospace Industries has appointed Robert Stoppek as its new CEO, replacing Michael Skolnik, who will remain on as COO. Prior to this post, Stoppek had been CEO of Waukesha Engine, which produced large ground-power engines as a subsidiary of GE Distributed Power; it was closed in the summer of 2019.

“I am honored and energized by the opportunity to lead Continental Aerospace Technologies and help build upon its strong 115 year history of delivering excellence,” said Stoppek. “I look forward to working closely with the leadership and team members to provide quality products and services to our customers.” Stoppek will join Continental at something of a crossroads, while the company ramps up new manufacturing capabilities at a revitalized facility in Mobile, Alabama, and seeks to get traction for its CD-series, Jet A-burning piston diesels. Continental produces certified versions of traditional Continental designs as well as both certified and experimental versions of Lycoming designs it acquired after purchasing Engine Components, Inc., in 2015.

“We are pleased to welcome Robert as our new CEO,” said Mr. Fu Fangxing, chairman of Continental Aerospace Technologies Limited. “Robert is an experienced CEO who has excelled at navigating along a strategic-tactical continuum and is well-positioned to lead Continental’s continued transformation. He has had a successful career in transformative roles driving results, initiating and driving change, innovating during technology shifts, and strengthening commercial and operational performance. Rob’s strong business acumen, international experience, integrity, and passion for general aviation will provide him with the knowledge and understanding to drive Continental to be the leader in general aviation.”