Controller On Leave After Reagan Tower Fisticuffs

The FAA has confirmed that one employee at the Washington Reagan Airport tower is no longer working while it investigates an incident in the cab last Thursday. "The employee is on administrative leave while we investigate the matter," the agency said in an email statement to AVweb Monday after rumors swirled about a violent fistfight between two controllers. The Daily Mail first reported the altercation and said the fight ended with blood being splashed on a console in the tower. It's believed the controllers were on duty at the time, but the FAA declined to confirm that and did not elaborate on its single-sentence statement.