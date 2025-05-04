Conversion Of Temporary Air Force One Reportedly Under Way

Various reports suggest L3Harris is already at work adding gear to an ex-Qatari Royal Family Boeing 747-8 that President Donald Trump plans to use instead of the heavily modified VC-25s currently used as Air Force One. The Wall Street Journal and MSNBC say their sources have confirmed that the lavishly appointed 12-year-old aircraft is being modified somewhere in Texas. Trump has complained about having to use the current aircraft, converted 747-200s that went into service in 1990 and was behind a deal with Boeing to get replacements during his first presidency. Those planes, based on Boeing 747-8is, were supposed to be finished last year but latest reports say they might still be 10 years away.

If the news reports are correct, it's not clear how the procurement is being handled or what the final version of the refurbished ex-Qatari airplane will look like but military analysts say there is no way it can be equipped with the kind of hardening, communications and other "flying Situation Room" gear that is in the current VC-25s. It's also been reported that even a minimal conversion to install some makeshift military capabilities would likely take until beyond 2028 when Trump is scheduled to leave office. However, Trump says he wants to start using the refurbished plane by this coming fall. The White House and Boeing have not commented on the news but Trump has already kicked the tires on his prospective new ride. The ex-Qatari flying palace flew to Palm Beach in February and Trump, wife Melania and senior officials were given a tour of the sumptuous aircraft.