NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

Cop, Bystanders Pull Survivors From Burning Cirrus

Two occupants of a Cirrus SR22 were pulled from the burning plane by a highway patrolman and two bystanders.

Russ Niles
Russ Niles

Javier Lopez via Storyful

It will be properly recognized as a Cirrus Airframe Parachute System (CAPS) "save" but the occupants of an SR22 in California more accurately owe their lives to the heroics of a state highway patrol member and a couple of bystanders. The California Highway Patrol member, identified in a news release as Officer Ayala, had a motorist pulled over on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara last week when he saw the plane come down under the CAPS canopy. “Abandoning the stop, Officer Ayala raced to the scene, jumped a chain-link fence and found the injured pilot crawling from the burning aircraft,” CHP wrote. “As fire spread, he pulled the pilot to safety just moments before the plane exploded.”

The passenger had already been helped from the wreck by a couple of bystanders. Both of the occupants were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. “Great job, Officer Ayala!” CHP said in its statement adding that because of his “bravery and quick action, lives were saved that day.” It's not clear what prompted the pilot to pull the parachute.

Russ Niles
Russ NilesEditor
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
Related Stories
Seven Dead, 22 Injured (So Far) In Philadelphia Crash
Aviation NewsSeven Dead, 22 Injured (So Far) In Philadelphia CrashRuss Niles
Radar, FDR Disagree On DC Black Hawk Altitude
Aviation NewsRadar, FDR Disagree On DC Black Hawk AltitudeRuss Niles
Backup NOTAM System Activated
Aviation NewsBackup NOTAM System ActivatedRuss Niles
Lear 55 Crashes Into Philadelphia Mall, Multiple Casualties
Aviation NewsLear 55 Crashes Into Philadelphia Mall, Multiple CasualtiesLarry Anglisano
Drone Operator Offers Plea Deal For Damaging Water Bomber
Aviation NewsDrone Operator Offers Plea Deal For Damaging Water BomberRuss Niles
Daher Delivers TBM 960 For Wildfire Air Attack Operations
Aviation NewsDaher Delivers TBM 960 For Wildfire Air Attack OperationsAmelia Walsh