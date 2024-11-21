Aspen-Pitkin County Approves Several Airport Measures

Aspen-Pitkin County commissioners and airport officials approved several key items on Wednesday including the 2025 rates and charges, a new airport layout plan, and a 30-year lease with Atlantic Aviation.

According to the Aspen Times, the county approved the 2025 rates and charges in a 4-1 vote, which will bring $7.2 million in revenue. Earlier this month, Pitkin County commissioners decided to keep landing fees the same as 2024—$7.75 for commercial airlines and $9.18 per 1,000 pounds for general aviation aircraft. Meanwhile, locally based GA aircraft under 12,500 pounds will be exempt from landing fees.

In a unanimous decision, the Board approved a new Airport Layout Plan that includes shifting the runway 80 feet west. The new design will widen the separation between the taxiway and runway to 400 feet. It is currently awaiting final FAA approval.

Additionally, commissioners greenlit a 30-year lease with Atlantic Aviation, continuing its role as the sole FBO on the field. The agreement includes major upgrades for local pilots and aircraft operators, such as a 1,500 square foot pilot planning and support facility, along with enhanced tie-down infrastructure.