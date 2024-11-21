NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

Aspen-Pitkin County Approves Several Airport Measures

County Commissioners and airport officials approved several key measures related to the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport on Wednesday.

Aspen-Pitkin County commissioners and airport officials approved several key items on Wednesday including the 2025 rates and charges, a new airport layout plan, and a 30-year lease with Atlantic Aviation.

According to the Aspen Times, the county approved the 2025 rates and charges in a 4-1 vote, which will bring $7.2 million in revenue. Earlier this month, Pitkin County commissioners decided to keep landing fees the same as 2024—$7.75 for commercial airlines and $9.18 per 1,000 pounds for general aviation aircraft. Meanwhile, locally based GA aircraft under 12,500 pounds will be exempt from landing fees.

In a unanimous decision, the Board approved a new Airport Layout Plan that includes shifting the runway 80 feet west. The new design will widen the separation between the taxiway and runway to 400 feet. It is currently awaiting final FAA approval.

Additionally, commissioners greenlit a 30-year lease with Atlantic Aviation, continuing its role as the sole FBO on the field. The agreement includes major upgrades for local pilots and aircraft operators, such as a 1,500 square foot pilot planning and support facility, along with enhanced tie-down infrastructure.

In a Nov. 21 press release, Atlantic Aviation expressed its enthusiasm for continuing its longstanding partnership with Pitkin County. "We look forward to working closely with the Aspen community to deliver a safe, community-beneficial, and environmentally state-of-the-art operation and to providing exceptional service and support to the aviation community and their passengers for many years to come," said Atlantic Aviation Executive VP Clive Lowe.

Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.
