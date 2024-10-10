Investigation Underway Following Crash Near Catalina Airport

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating a crash involving a twin-engine Beechcraft 95-B55 which occurred shortly after takeoff from Catalina Airport in California on Tuesday, killing all five on board.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office, the bodies of five adults were discovered at the crash site, located in steep, rugged terrain approximately a mile west of the airport. Emergency crews were dispatched following a 911 call from a cell phone that indicated involvement in a collision, providing GPS coordinates for the location.

KTLA reported that the aircraft belonged to Ali Safai,73, a former flight instructor, who made the trip from Santa Monica Airport to Catalina Airport to help two pilots from Proteus Flight school who were stranded due to mechanical issues. FlightAware shows the aircraft departed Santa Monica Airport around 6 p.m. and arrived at Catalina Airport some 20 minutes later.

Tuesday’s crash occurred around 8 p.m. though the airport officially closes at 5 p.m. It is unclear if the pilot had prior permission to operate after hours.

Catalina Airport, often referred to as the “Airport in the Sky,” is situated at an elevation of 1,602 feet on an island 25 miles off the coast of Los Angeles. Its single 3,000-foot runway can present challenges for pilots, particularly due to potential downdrafts caused by the surrounding terrain.