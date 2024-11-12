Cruise Amps Up Aviation To Bolster Next Mission Impossible Movie

Tom Cruise has revived an old trick to try to restore the Mission Impossible franchise to its former bottom line glory: he's adding a bunch of airplane stunts. The two-minute trailer for Mission Impossible-Final Reckoning features a parade of aviation scenes and it looks like Cruise is co-starring with a Stearman which he spends some time hanging from. There's also a glimpse of a DC-3, FA-18s, some kind of CG tiltrotor and a futuristic jet transport.