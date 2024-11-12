Cruise Amps Up Aviation To Bolster Next Mission Impossible Movie
Airplane stunts dominate the new Mission Impossible movie.
Tom Cruise has revived an old trick to try to restore the Mission Impossible franchise to its former bottom line glory: he's adding a bunch of airplane stunts. The two-minute trailer for Mission Impossible-Final Reckoning features a parade of aviation scenes and it looks like Cruise is co-starring with a Stearman which he spends some time hanging from. There's also a glimpse of a DC-3, FA-18s, some kind of CG tiltrotor and a futuristic jet transport.
According to pajiba.com the last Mission Impossible movie was up against Barbie and Oppenheimer for the lucrative summer blockbuster season and it came up $200 million short of the revenue earned by the previous Ethan Hunt epic. It also didn't have much in the way of aviation unless BASE jumping from a motorcycle is considered aviation.