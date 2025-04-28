NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountSubmissions

Cub Cuts Line Of Ski Racers

Incident occurred in the high alpine on Monte Rosa during a famous skimo back country ski race.

Participants in a ski race in the Italian Alps are calling for action against the pilot of a Swiss-registered Super Cub on skis who cut through the racers during a takeoff on Saturday. The skiers were taking part in the Mezzdalama Trophy, a prestigious skimo back country skiing race, on Monte Rosa. Although the plane went through a sizeable gap in the line of skiers, they were still appalled at what they considered to be a reckless act.

“I hope the Swiss authorities will intervene,” Luca Calzone, a competitor who shot the accompanying video of the takeoff, said. “This could have resulted in a horrible tragedy.”  The encounter took place under challenging conditions for both the skiers and the airplane. The race is held on a high alpine route that is about 12,000 feet or more above sea level and the Cub used a fair bit of downslope to get airborne.

Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
