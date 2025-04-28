Cub Cuts Line Of Ski Racers

Participants in a ski race in the Italian Alps are calling for action against the pilot of a Swiss-registered Super Cub on skis who cut through the racers during a takeoff on Saturday. The skiers were taking part in the Mezzdalama Trophy, a prestigious skimo back country skiing race, on Monte Rosa. Although the plane went through a sizeable gap in the line of skiers, they were still appalled at what they considered to be a reckless act.