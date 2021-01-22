Daher Delivers Kodiak 100 To First French Customer

Daher has delivered a Kodiak 100 to air services company Héli-Béarn, its first French customer for the single-engine utility turboprop. Héli-Béarn, which is located at Pau-Pyrénées Airport (PUF), plans to use the aircraft for skydiving operations. France-based Daher Group acquired Kodiak 100 manufacturer Quest Aircraft Company in Oct. 2019.

“The Kodiak’s introduction in France marks another expansion of the global customer base for this highly capable airplane,” said Daher aircraft division senior vice president and Kodiak Aircraft CEO Nicolas Chabbert.

The Kodiak 100 has a top speed of 183 knots, range of 1,132 NM, useful load of 3,530 pounds and climb rate of 1,340 FPM. In its skydiving configuration, the aircraft is outfitted with a sliding door and is capable of accommodating up to 15 skydivers. The Kodiak, which is produced in Sandpoint, Idaho, is powered by the Pratt & Whitney PT6A-34 engine and comes equipped with the Garmin G1000NXi avionics suite.