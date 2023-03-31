Daher Designates Simcom As Training Provider For Kodiak 100/900 Models

Daher announced during the Sun ‘n Fun Expo that it has designated Simcom as its new factory-approved training organization for its Kodiak 100/900 utility turboprop singles. Initial courses will launch in April at Simcom’s training center in Scottsdale, Arizona. Frasca International will supply the “fixed-based” Kodiak flight simulator.

Nicolas Chabbert, senior vice president of Daher’s Aircraft Division and Kodiak Aircraft CEO, said, “Our decision was based on several factors, including Simcom’s 24-year relationship with Daher for our TBM turboprop-powered aircraft product line, and its resources to provide top-level training in adding the Kodiak to its portfolio.”

Launched in 1989 with a focus on owner-pilot instruction, Simcom provides initial and recurrent training for more than 60 aircraft types and logs more than 7,000 training events per year.

Company CEO Eric Hinson said, “We’re proud to be Daher’s factory-approved training partner for its entire family of turboprop aircraft. Our Scottsdale, Arizona, training center provides a strategically positioned location for Kodiak operators throughout the Americas.”